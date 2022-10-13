Versor Investments LP Makes New $723,000 Investment in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,811 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $412.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. William Blair cut Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

