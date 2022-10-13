The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,807,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

