Versor Investments LP Invests $693,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after acquiring an additional 574,544 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

TRNO opened at $52.45 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

