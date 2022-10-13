Versor Investments LP Buys 6,831 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 403,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $221.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

