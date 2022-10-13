EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 183.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in EnerSys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in EnerSys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 601,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 47,148 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

