Versor Investments LP Buys 1,252 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in American Water Works by 107.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.03 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.83.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

