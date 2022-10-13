10,500 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
