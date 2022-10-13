10,500 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.