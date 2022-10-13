Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,942,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 414,841 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 256,288 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,784,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,710 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.0 %

RYAN stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 52.62% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.