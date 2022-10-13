O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Position Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 324.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

