Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 2,469 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.25% of SPS Commerce worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,949,000 after buying an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,379,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,482,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,102,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,556,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.83.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce Price Performance

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.