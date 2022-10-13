The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chemours by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 200,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Chemours by 187.6% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 124,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 80,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Down 0.3 %

Chemours stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.