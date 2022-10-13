Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 525.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,711 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE:FMX opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.