Versor Investments LP Makes New $788,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 26.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.4 %

MKTX stock opened at $237.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.88. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $424.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $288.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.30.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.