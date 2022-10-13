Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.36.

NYSE YUM opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $104.36 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

