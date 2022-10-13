Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 502,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $1,520,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $3,345,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 81,455 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ATSG stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

