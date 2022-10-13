Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

