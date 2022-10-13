Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,502 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,607,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 230,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
SPYV opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $42.99.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.