Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,502 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,607,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 230,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPYV opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.