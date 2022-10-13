Versor Investments LP Buys 16,400 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 399.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Methanex were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $18,214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Methanex by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $6,108,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

