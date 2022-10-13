Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349,703 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after purchasing an additional 205,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,189,000 after purchasing an additional 183,429 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.43.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $163.46 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

See Also

