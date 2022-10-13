Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,644 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $201.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.93. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

