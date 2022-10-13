Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.60

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 3595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,082,000 after acquiring an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 69,148 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,628,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,925 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

