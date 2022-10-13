Versor Investments LP Buys 1,100 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 185.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $369.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.93 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.13.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

