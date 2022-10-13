Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 476,147 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 476,147 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Olin worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $2,666,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Olin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $46.46 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

