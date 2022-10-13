Versor Investments LP Makes New $797,000 Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 116.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,860.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,029 shares of company stock worth $5,839,091. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GitLab Stock Down 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

GitLab stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.26. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

