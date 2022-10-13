1,084,031 Shares in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,084,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 623.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 1,118,375 shares in the last quarter. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,080,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Adecoagro by 92.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,280,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 614,715 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth approximately $6,060,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth approximately $5,384,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $917.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $383.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

