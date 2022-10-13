Versor Investments LP Acquires 63,200 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Eldorado Gold worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 21.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EGO stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $213.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.