Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $68,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 20.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Price Performance

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $59.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

