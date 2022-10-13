Versor Investments LP Buys 4,945 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Post were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 101.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 336,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,096,000 after purchasing an additional 267,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 355.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Post to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Post Stock Performance

POST stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $91.48.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.