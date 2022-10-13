Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $532,645,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $410,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

ILMN stock opened at $198.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,303.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.