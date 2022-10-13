Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 161 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,728 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Shares of AXP opened at $136.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

