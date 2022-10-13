Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 300.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $309.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

