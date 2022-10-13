Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $16,505,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAWW. Cowen raised their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

