Versor Investments LP Has $819,000 Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 143.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.11% of MarineMax worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MarineMax by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In related news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZO opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $639.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.65.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

