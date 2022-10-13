Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 545 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 443.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

