Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after purchasing an additional 715,380 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,317,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,983,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,615,000 after purchasing an additional 112,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,946,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 246,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.09. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

