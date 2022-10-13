Csenge Advisory Group Invests $391,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 197,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYU opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $127.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.25.

