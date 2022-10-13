Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,316 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $100.35 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.79 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

