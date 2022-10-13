Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after buying an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after buying an additional 291,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $21,824,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after buying an additional 152,493 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.21. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

