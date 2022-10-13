Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 155,454 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 3,881.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,454 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.78% of Malibu Boats worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MBUU opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $78.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

