Versor Investments LP Has $840,000 Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALRM opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

