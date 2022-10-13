Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,035,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPG opened at $93.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

