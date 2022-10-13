Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,301 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $130.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

