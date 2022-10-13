Csenge Advisory Group Buys 2,065 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 62.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of PHM opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

