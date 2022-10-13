Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,500 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $51,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,842 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $34,883,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 72.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,107,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 463,586 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,692.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,692.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $60,155.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and sold 30,355 shares worth $444,006. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshworks Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. The company had revenue of $121.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

