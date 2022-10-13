89,583 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $13,410,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.75 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

