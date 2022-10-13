Advisor Resource Council Invests $37,000 in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 777,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

