Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,055 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 558.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 165,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

IEA opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $667.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 387.42%. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IEA shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

