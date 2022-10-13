Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,084 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $4,707,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $4,707,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.