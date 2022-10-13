Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.13% of Rafael as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 143.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFL stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

