Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,727,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.
Lloyds Banking Group Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
